Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,893 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.68.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $47.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.