Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 367,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 184,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UCON opened at $24.51 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.