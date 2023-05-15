Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after acquiring an additional 561,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after buying an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after buying an additional 541,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after buying an additional 917,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $45.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $70.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.