Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 771,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 298,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 40,896 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVO opened at $35.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a one year low of $31.98 and a one year high of $37.14.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

