Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 21,274 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,274 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $49.18 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.59.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

