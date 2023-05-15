Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $909,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 44,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,625,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.