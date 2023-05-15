Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Mizuho

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.38.

SR opened at $69.09 on Friday. Spire has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $78.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 61.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Spire by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Spire by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,813,000 after acquiring an additional 130,331 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 60,174 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

