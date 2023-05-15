SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SSNC stock opened at $54.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.30. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $65.92.
SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
