Stantec (NYSE:STN) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.17.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. Stantec has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $832.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.12 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 45.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 67,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

