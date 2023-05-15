STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Piper Sandler

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STE. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Shares of STE opened at $210.85 on Friday. STERIS has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $236.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 197.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in STERIS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

