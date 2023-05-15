Stifel Nicolaus Trims PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Target Price to $135.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PKI. TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.60.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PKI stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $249,903.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.