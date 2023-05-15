StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.10.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
