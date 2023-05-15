StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.10.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

