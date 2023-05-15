StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Steel Partners stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $949.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $422.62 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Steel Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $272,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,996.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $272,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,996.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $296,463.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,533.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,961 shares of company stock worth $916,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,785,000 after buying an additional 80,840 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.