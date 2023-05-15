StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Performance
Steel Partners stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $949.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $422.62 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Steel Partners
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,785,000 after buying an additional 80,840 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Partners (SPLP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.