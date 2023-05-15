StockNews.com Lowers Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance
Shares of IVR stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.64.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,879.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of investing, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.