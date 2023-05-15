StockNews.com Lowers Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Shares of IVR stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.00%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,879.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of investing, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

