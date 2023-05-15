Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,846,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 355,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $280,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

