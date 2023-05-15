SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,952,357 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of SunPower worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,202,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,419,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunPower stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $492.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

