Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Synopsys worth $81,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 30,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,265 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 120,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $368.84 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.77 and a 12-month high of $392.79. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.