Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TPR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 79,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tapestry by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 116,768 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,136 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Articles

