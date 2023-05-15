Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 151,894 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Target worth $105,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Barclays started coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $157.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $223.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

