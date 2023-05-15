TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Down 15.9% in April

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Bancshares by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in TC Bancshares by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TC Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

TC Bancshares Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ TCBC opened at $14.29 on Monday. TC Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.