TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565,402 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TC Energy by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355,601 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in TC Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,085 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in TC Energy by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,583,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $41.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.20%.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.