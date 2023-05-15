Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Barclays

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.2417 dividend. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

