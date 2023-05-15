Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TME shares. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.18.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 2.5 %

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $7.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

