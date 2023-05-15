Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires $23,250.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 500 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $23,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,625,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

TCBI opened at $43.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

