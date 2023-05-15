The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,190,661 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,709 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.77% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $281,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,785,000 after acquiring an additional 647,934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,599,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,802,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $40.15 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

