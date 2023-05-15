The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $227.43 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $278.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

