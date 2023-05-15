Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.21% of CSW Industrials worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 13.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $140,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $413,410 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSWI opened at $135.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.79. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $148.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

