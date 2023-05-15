Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.87 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 140.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,596 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.14% of Kohl’s worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kohl’s Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $49.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -444.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.