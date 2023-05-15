Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,426,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. New Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 319,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.04 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

