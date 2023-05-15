Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,525 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.67 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $54.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

