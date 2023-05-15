Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 23.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,108 shares of company stock worth $30,127,927. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $263.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $390.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

