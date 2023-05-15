Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,200,000 after buying an additional 54,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,858,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,095,000 after buying an additional 15,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Long Term Partners LP purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TPL opened at $1,365.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,616.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,028.10. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,317.37 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

