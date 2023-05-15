Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.07% of Paramount Global worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.91.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

