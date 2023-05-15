Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 14,556 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 27.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in LKQ by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,893,392.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,273,653 shares of company stock worth $73,635,522 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

LKQ stock opened at $56.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

