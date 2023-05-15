True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at National Bank Financial

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$2.75 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TUERF. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

TUERF opened at $1.93 on Thursday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

