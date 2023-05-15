Truist Financial Cuts Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target to $42.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on MRNS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.50.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
MRNS stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $443.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 50,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,025,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 588,135 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 425.5% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 57,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,051,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
