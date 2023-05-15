Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCNNF. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $14.25 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Trulieve Cannabis Trading Down 4.1 %

Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded by Kim Rivers on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

