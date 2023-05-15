Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) EVP Buys $246,100.00 in Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $48.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $92.34.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

