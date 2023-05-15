UBS Group AG Acquires 14,313 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $42,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $119.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.05 and its 200 day moving average is $142.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $114.94 and a one year high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

