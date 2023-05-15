UBS Group AG Acquires 8,851 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 702,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $46,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

SCHV opened at $64.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average is $66.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

