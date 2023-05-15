UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 672,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $43,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 60,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 109,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 52,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $73.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.19.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

