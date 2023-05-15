UBS Group AG Buys 852,504 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 154.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852,504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $43,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

