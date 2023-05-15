UBS Group AG Has $46.05 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,141 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $46,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JNK opened at $91.32 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $99.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average is $91.57.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.