UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of Cardinal Health worth $39,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $84.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $85.93.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

