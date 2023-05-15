UBS Group AG Sells 15,756 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $45,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.