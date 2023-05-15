UBS Group AG Sells 421,844 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,434,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.39% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $43,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

