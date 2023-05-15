UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,686 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.55% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $46,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.