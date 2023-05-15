United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in United Rentals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI opened at $331.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.52 and a 200-day moving average of $382.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

