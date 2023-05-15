United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.7 %

United Rentals stock opened at $331.66 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

