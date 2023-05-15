US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $48.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on USFD. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Up 3.0 %

USFD stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. US Foods has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other US Foods news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 3,412 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $124,879.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,633,850 shares of company stock worth $296,320,022 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in US Foods by 221.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.